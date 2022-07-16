By-election; ECP establishes 130 polling stations for PP-282 Layyah-III

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday established 130 polling stations for by-election in PP-282 Layyah-III.

Around 193,000 voters scheduled to exercise their power of votes in favour of different candidates in PP-282 (Layyah-III) by-elections on July 17 (Sunday).

Tough competition is expected among PML-N's Lala Tahir Randhawa, PTI's Qaisar Abbas Magassi, and Independent Candidate Malik Riaz Ahmed Garwan.

ECP also distributed polling related stuff among the staffers for smooth electoral process of by-elections.