UrduPoint.com

By-election; ECP Establishes 130 Polling Stations For PP-282 Layyah-III

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2022 | 01:50 PM

By-election; ECP establishes 130 polling stations for PP-282 Layyah-III

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday established 130 polling stations for by-election in PP-282 Layyah-III.

Around 193,000 voters scheduled to exercise their power of votes in favour of different candidates in PP-282 (Layyah-III) by-elections on July 17 (Sunday).

Tough competition is expected among PML-N's Lala Tahir Randhawa, PTI's Qaisar Abbas Magassi, and Independent Candidate Malik Riaz Ahmed Garwan.

ECP also distributed polling related stuff among the staffers for smooth electoral process of by-elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Malik Riaz July Sunday PP-282

Recent Stories

Pak vs SL: Bowlers lead Pakistan to strong positio ..

Pak vs SL: Bowlers lead Pakistan to strong position as hosting team reduced to 8 ..

46 seconds ago
 PCB to raise proliferation of franchise leagues at ..

PCB to raise proliferation of franchise leagues at the ICC Annual Conference

1 hour ago
 New US law protects India from punitive actions ov ..

New US law protects India from punitive actions over Russian missile deal

2 hours ago
 SA, US affirm importance of resolving int'l disput ..

SA, US affirm importance of resolving int'l disputes through peaceful means

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th July 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.