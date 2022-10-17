By Elections: PTI grabs six NA, two PA seats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) grabbed six National and two Provincial Assembly seats in by-elections on Sunday.

According to unofficial results, PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan won six National Assembly seats.

While PPP clinched two seats including NA Multan-IV and NA-237 Malir seats.

PML-N grabbed one Punjab Assembly seat.

PML-N won PP-139 Sheikhupura while PTI won PP-241, Bahawalnagar, and PP-209 Khanewal-VII out of three seats.

PTI chief Imran Khan has won by-elections in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Faisalabad, Karachi, and Nankana Sahib.

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results, PTI clinched victory in NA-31 Peshawar, NA-22, Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA 108 Faisalabad, Karachi's NA-239 Korangi, and NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II as PTI Chairman Imran Khan defeated ruling coalition candidates in respective Constituencies.

However, In NA-157, Ali Musa Gilani defeated Meher Bano Qu­reshi, daughter of PTI leader Shah Mah­mood Qureshi.

There are eight National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly sets on which the by-elections were held today.

The polling began at 8:00 am and culminated at 5:00 pm.