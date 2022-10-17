UrduPoint.com

By Elections: PTI Grabs Six NA, Two PA Seats

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 08:40 AM

By Elections: PTI grabs six NA, two PA seats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) grabbed six National and two Provincial Assembly seats in by-elections on Sunday.

According to unofficial results, PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan won six National Assembly seats.

While PPP clinched two seats including NA Multan-IV and NA-237 Malir seats.

PML-N grabbed one Punjab Assembly seat.

PML-N won PP-139 Sheikhupura while PTI won PP-241, Bahawalnagar, and PP-209 Khanewal-VII out of three seats.

PTI chief Imran Khan has won by-elections in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Faisalabad, Karachi, and Nankana Sahib.

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results, PTI clinched victory in NA-31 Peshawar, NA-22, Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA 108 Faisalabad, Karachi's NA-239 Korangi, and NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II as PTI Chairman Imran Khan defeated ruling coalition candidates in respective Constituencies.

However, In NA-157, Ali Musa Gilani defeated Meher Bano Qu­reshi, daughter of PTI leader Shah Mah­mood Qureshi.

There are eight National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly sets on which the by-elections were held today.

The polling began at 8:00 am and culminated at 5:00 pm.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Faisalabad Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Provincial Assembly Mardan Sheikhupura Charsadda Bahawalnagar Nankana Sahib Korangi Malir Sunday Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited NA-22 NA-24 NA-31 NA-108 NA-118 NA-157 NA-237 NA-239 PP-139 PP-209 PP-241 Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 03 Scotland Vs. West Indi ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 03 Scotland Vs. West Indies

12 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

23 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

24 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.