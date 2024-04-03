BZU orgainzes Holy Quran recitation competition

Open Menu

Bahauddin Zakariya University Institute of Chemical Sciences orgainzed a competition of the recitation of the Holy Quran in which approximately 15 students from various departments participated

Director ICS Dr Muhammad Najam -ul-Haq presided over the event, and the special guests of the event were former Director, Dr Muhammad Yaqoob.

The duties of the judges were performed by Dr Hafiz Badruddin Ahmed, Dr Hafiz Hammad Ali Awan, and Dr Qariya Nasreen Akhtar.

Mahwash Noureen from the Department of Islamic Studies stood first while the second prize from the Arabic Department was obtained by Muhammad Waqar. Hafiz Muhammad Azhar was awarded the third prize from the Veterinary Sciences Department.

The first, second, and third prize winners respectively received Rs. 10,000, Rs. 6,000, and Rs. 4,000.

