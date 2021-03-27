UrduPoint.com
Cadet College Sanghar Holds 24th Annual Parents' Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The 24th Annual Parents Day held at Cadet College Sanghar, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

While addressing the ceremony, the Naval Chief congratulated the Principal of the college Commodore Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti for arranging the wonderful event and commended the efforts for making the college an outstanding and elite educational institution.

The Admiral also appreciated the teaching faculty, military training staff and physical training instructors for imparting quality education/ training to the cadets.

Earlier, the Principal of college presented the Annual Report – 2020 and highlighted exceptional performance of cadets in the domains of academics, sports and co-curricular activities.

Later, the Chief Guest gave away prizes to the winners for their outstanding overall performance during the year. Cadet Sarfaraz Shah and Cadet Hassan Laghari clinched highest prizes of Stick of Honour and Badge of Honour respectively.

Cadet Abdul Manan achieved Quaid-e-Azam Medal for his Best Academic performance. Cadet Muhammad Malook and Cadet Haroon John were declared as Best Rider and Best Sportsman individually.

Cadet Imam Bux was announced as Best Debater, Cadet Taj Muhammad as Best Shooter and Cadet Muhammad Daniyal as Best Athlete.

Similarly, amongst the faculty and Staff, Mr Muhammad Adnan achieved Best Staff Officer award, Allah Bux Best Employee award, Muhammad Nasir Tabasum Best Military Instructor award and Taj Ali Best Employee Award.

Additionally, Ex-Cadet Dr. Khan Muhammad Memon, Dr. Sadiq Baloch and Lieutenant Pakistan Navy Usman Ali were given Best Alumni Award for their valuable services in various domains.

Earlier, upon arrival of the Chief of the Naval Staff, an active contingent of cadets presented salutation and Guard of Honour.

During the colorful event, the chief guest also witnessed and appreciated various Science Projects, depictions of Arts prepared and presented by the cadets during Science and Arts Exhibition.

The event was followed by Parade, PT Show, Tiger Squad Drill and Tent pegging which was thoroughly enjoyed and performance of cadets was lauded by all.

The ceremony was attended by senior military officers, members of board of governors, College's Alumni and parents of cadets while adhering to COVID-19 SOPs.

