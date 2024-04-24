Open Menu

Cake-cutting Ceremony Held To Mark University’s Success

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Cake-cutting ceremony held to mark university’s success

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) A cake-cutting ceremony was held here on Wednesday to mark Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakibullah’s successful completion of one year at the Agriculture University, Dera Ismail Khan.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor chaired a meeting which was attended by directors, heads of departments, and officers.

The meeting described the successful completion of the one year as a testament to the collective efforts that have contributed to the university's progress under the incumbent vice chancellor.

The participants said that Agricultural University had witnessed an unprecedented growth and success, setting new standards in academia and research.

They said the university had been playing an effective role in promotion of research-based education among students, leading towards national and international recognition.

The Vice Chancellor reiterated his commitment to fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to him by the government to further elevate the university's status and prestige.

He underlined the need for continuation of collective efforts to advance Agricultural University's mission of excellence in education and research.

Related Topics

Education Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan Progress Government

Recent Stories

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special ..

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support ..

Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods

1 hour ago
 President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

15 hours ago
Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

15 hours ago
 Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

19 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

19 hours ago
 Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

20 hours ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

22 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan