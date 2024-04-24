Cake-cutting Ceremony Held To Mark University’s Success
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 01:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) A cake-cutting ceremony was held here on Wednesday to mark Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakibullah’s successful completion of one year at the Agriculture University, Dera Ismail Khan.
On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor chaired a meeting which was attended by directors, heads of departments, and officers.
The meeting described the successful completion of the one year as a testament to the collective efforts that have contributed to the university's progress under the incumbent vice chancellor.
The participants said that Agricultural University had witnessed an unprecedented growth and success, setting new standards in academia and research.
They said the university had been playing an effective role in promotion of research-based education among students, leading towards national and international recognition.
The Vice Chancellor reiterated his commitment to fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to him by the government to further elevate the university's status and prestige.
He underlined the need for continuation of collective efforts to advance Agricultural University's mission of excellence in education and research.
