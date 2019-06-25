Campaign against quacks, medical stores continues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The District Health Authority has sealed 188 quacks' clinics during the ongoing campaign, and also locked a hair repair and transplant centre in the city area

The official told the media on Tuesday that action was continuing for elimination of quackery, illegal medical practitioners, non-registered medical stores under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Rao Suleman Zahid.

He said that a hair repair and transplant centre located at Rehman Trade Centre, University Road, was raided by the CEO and sealed.

So far more than 188 quacks' clinics had also been sealed, he added.

He said that total 298 samples were collected from different medical stores and, 22 of them proved to be of poor quality.

During the campaign, more than 150 medical stores were sealed for not having licenses, he said adding that 200 cases had been referred to the drug courts and total Rs 2.5 million fine was imposed on the owners of medical stores.