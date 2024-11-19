Campuses to open tomorrow in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Punjab government has decided to open all educational institutions in Lahore and Multan.

In this connection, the Department of Environment, has issued a notification to open schools from November 20.

All educational institutions will open.

They will carry out teaching and learning activities as usual.

The school opening time is 8:45 am which is usual every year on these days.

In the notification of the Environment Protection Agency, schools have been advised to let students of different classes at different times to reduce traffic pressure on the roads.