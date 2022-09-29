Cantt Board launches anti dengue drive

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Cantonment Board Sargodha on Thursday launched anti-dengue drive and a campaign to create awareness among people about the lifecycle, prevalence, treatment, and prevention of dengue.

According to spokesperson here, Chief Officer,Umer Siddique Chaudhry said that the board would utilize all possible resources to eradicate dengue larva in the city.He directed concerned officials to fumigate all public ,private offices as well as provide awareness to its staff about preventing the dengue virus.

The spokesperson said the communication teams under the supervision of dengue drive incharge Fakher Imam distributed waste bags and pamphlets in various areas of the city to highlight the importance of cleanliness and dengue prevention.

He called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings, which lead to the spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or stagnant water.

He said, "We will continue such activities in the upcoming days since the issue is severe and linked with public health. Keeping our surroundings clean will only help improve society," he added.