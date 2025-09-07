Open Menu

Capital Police Bust Inter-provincial Dacoit Gang, Three Held

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2025 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Sangjani police station team has arrested three members of an inter-provincial dacoit gang involved in robberies and motorcycle snatching incidents.

An official told APP on Sunday that the arrested suspects were identified as Bilal, Adnan, and Shahid Khan. The police recovered snatched cash, mobile phones, a motorcycle, and weapons with ammunition used in crimes from their possession.

He said several cases have already been registered against the accused, who also confessed to injuring citizens while resisting during the robberies.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq said that all legal requirements will be fulfilled to ensure strict punishment for the culprits.

He added that large-scale operations are underway against organized and active gangs in the Federal capital to protect the lives and property of citizens.

