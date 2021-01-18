ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday adjourned hearing on an intra court appeal (ICA) of Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar seeking foolproof security for him and his wife Maryam Safdar during political gatherings.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri conducted hearing on ICA.

However, the court adjourned hearing till next date without the further proceeding due to the absence of the petitioner's counsel.