UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capt. (r) Safdar's Petition Adjourned Without Proceeding

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Capt. (r) Safdar's petition adjourned without proceeding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday adjourned hearing on an intra court appeal (ICA) of Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar seeking foolproof security for him and his wife Maryam Safdar during political gatherings.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri conducted hearing on ICA.

However, the court adjourned hearing till next date without the further proceeding due to the absence of the petitioner's counsel.

Related Topics

Hearing Wife Ica Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Cybercrimes becoming a national security threat: M ..

22 minutes ago

Sugar, wheat prices to be brought down, says Hamma ..

25 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2021 Hamaray Heroes launched

26 minutes ago

Saboor Aly complains about ‘Gora’ culture in s ..

36 minutes ago

Update on Pakistan team

1 hour ago

For the promotion of cultural activities and to cr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.