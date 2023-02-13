UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Visits Grave Of Martyred DIG Syed Ahmad Mubeen

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits grave of martyred DIG Syed Ahmad Mubeen

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar on Monday went to the cavalry ground cemetery to pay homage to the martyrs of Charing Cross blast on the 6th anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar on Monday went to the cavalry ground cemetery to pay homage to the martyrs of Charing Cross blast on the 6th anniversary.

They laid floral wreath on the grave of Capt (r) Syed Ahmad Mubeen and offered Fateha.

In his tribute, Mohsin Naqvi honored the bravery and sacrifice of the police martyrs, saying that they had laid down their lives in the line of duty.

He emphasized that the martyrs of the Charing Cross blast would always be remembered as they had written a story of bravery by sacrificing their lives for a noble cause.

He concluded by saying that police martyrs would forever remain alive in the hearts of the people.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Chief Minister Punjab

Recent Stories

About 100,000 People Protesting Judicial Reform Ou ..

About 100,000 People Protesting Judicial Reform Outside Israeli Parliament - Org ..

1 minute ago
 Sub-national Polio immunization drive starts

Sub-national Polio immunization drive starts

1 minute ago
 Pakistan stands with people of Turkiye in testing ..

Pakistan stands with people of Turkiye in testing times: Prime Minister Shehbaz ..

2 minutes ago
 NA offers Fateha for departed souls of Amjad Islam ..

NA offers Fateha for departed souls of Amjad Islam, Zia Mohyeddin, security pers ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister apprised on PHFA's 'Peshawar Residencia H ..

Minister apprised on PHFA's 'Peshawar Residencia Housing' project

4 minutes ago
 European Commission Cannot Rule Out Risk of Gas Sh ..

European Commission Cannot Rule Out Risk of Gas Shortages, Rising Prices for Nex ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.