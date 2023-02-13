Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits grave of martyred DIG Syed Ahmad Mubeen

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar on Monday went to the cavalry ground cemetery to pay homage to the martyrs of Charing Cross blast on the 6th anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar on Monday went to the cavalry ground cemetery to pay homage to the martyrs of Charing Cross blast on the 6th anniversary.

They laid floral wreath on the grave of Capt (r) Syed Ahmad Mubeen and offered Fateha.

In his tribute, Mohsin Naqvi honored the bravery and sacrifice of the police martyrs, saying that they had laid down their lives in the line of duty.

He emphasized that the martyrs of the Charing Cross blast would always be remembered as they had written a story of bravery by sacrificing their lives for a noble cause.

He concluded by saying that police martyrs would forever remain alive in the hearts of the people.