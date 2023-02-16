Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of explosion incident in Jaffar Express

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of an explosion incident in Jaffar Express near Chichawatni and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered an investigation into the matter.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed Commissioner Sahiwal, RPO, Deputy Commissioner and DPO to reach the incident site forthwith and provide best treatment facilities to the injured. He directed to submit a report after investigating the matter.