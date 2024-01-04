Open Menu

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Inaugurates New Extended Emergency Of PIC

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2024 | 07:17 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated on Thursday the new emergency of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated on Thursday the new emergency of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

In a record period of six weeks, the Punjab Institute of Cardiology's emergency had been completely renovated with a 50 beds extension to the new emergency building. The CM inaugurated the state-of-the-art new emergency department of the PIC, through the latest computerised system.

The patients' records have also been secured forever. The extension and renovation has been materialised due to the continuous monitoring and visits of CM Mohsin Naqvi. The work was completed in record time.

Naqvi made a detailed visit to the upgraded emergency room and reviewed the facilities provided for cardiac patients.

The chief minister inspected the ICU, echo room and other facilities and checked the quality of new beds. He also directed authorities concerned to make special washrooms for special people.

The caretaker chief minister observed the newly designed system from arrival of patients to treatment at the reception and directed to keep more plants in the adjacent corridor.

On this occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said that provision of cardiac monitoring system should be ensured on every bed. He congratulated the hospital administration and their entire team for timely completion and good performance.

