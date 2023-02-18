UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Minister For Communications And Works (C&W) Muhammad Ali Shah Directs For Provision Of Uninterrupted Flour Supply

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2023 | 07:23 PM

Caretaker Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Muhammad Ali Shah directs for provision of uninterrupted flour supply

Caretaker Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Muhammad Ali Shah on Saturday directed concerned officials for the provision of an uninterrupted supply of government flour to the public in a transparent and systematic manner.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Muhammad Ali Shah on Saturday directed concerned officials for the provision of an uninterrupted supply of government flour to the public in a transparent and systematic manner.

He said this in a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office Saidu Sharif Swat.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat Sohail Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Babuzai Asghar Surani, other officers of district administration and officials of Food Department participated in the meeting.

A briefing was given by the food authorities on the availability, delivery, and accessibility of government flour to the public. Matters related to flour mills were also discussed in the meeting.

The caretaker minister asked to continuously monitor the availability of flour, monitor supply from flour fills on a daily basis, keep a constant eye on quality and quantity, and take into account public complaints regarding distribution networks and procedures.

The caretaker minister Muhammad Ali Shah said that people should get quality flour easily.

He said that people are complaining about the distribution system, which needs to be improved.

He directed to distribute flour transparently and without any discrimination at the village council level.

The caretaker minister said that Ramadan is near and in this regard, there is a need for advanced measures.

The caretaker minister directed the food authorities to systematically monitor the situation in the flour mills and said that flour should be released from the flour mills as per the quality formula and strict action should be taken in case of adulteration.

Related Topics

Swat Saidu Babuzai Muhammad Ali Sohail Ahmed From Government Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Amsterdam to Downsize Russian Diplomatic Mission - ..

Amsterdam to Downsize Russian Diplomatic Mission - Foreign Minister

8 minutes ago
 England edge India despite Thakur's career-best ha ..

England edge India despite Thakur's career-best haul at T20 World Cup

8 minutes ago
 Arsenal regain top spot as Man City stumble in tit ..

Arsenal regain top spot as Man City stumble in title race

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Co-op donates AED1.5 mln to earthquake-aff ..

Sharjah Co-op donates AED1.5 mln to earthquake-affected in Syria, Turkiye

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2023 kicks of ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2023 kicks off tomorrow

30 minutes ago
 Hungary's Orban Says Europe May End Up Sending Tro ..

Hungary's Orban Says Europe May End Up Sending Troops to Ukraine

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.