Open Menu

Caretaker PM Felicitates People On Observance Of Sindhi Cultural Day

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Caretaker PM felicitates people on observance of Sindhi Cultural Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday congratulated the people of Sindh province on observance of Sindhi Cultural Day and said that the Sindhi culture was one of the fascinating colours of different civilizations and cultures of Pakistan.

In a message shared by PM Office Media Wing in a press release, the prime minister said the Sindhi Cultural Day was being celebrated to mark the centuries-old beautiful culture and customs of Sindh province.

He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Sindh brothers and sisters on the day.“The land of Sufis, Sindh, has been the place of tolerance and peace for centuries,” the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prolific land of Sindh province had played a significant role in the region but also in the civilizations of the entire world, he said, likening the Sindhi culture to an ornament on the forehead.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister World Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

12 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

21 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

21 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

21 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

21 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

21 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

22 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

22 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

22 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

22 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan