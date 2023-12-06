Open Menu

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram Hails Medical Team Over Recovery Of Domestic Violence Survivor

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram expressed gratitude to the dedicated team of doctors and nurses who played a crucial role in the recovery of Rizwana, a victim of domestic violence.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram expressed gratitude to the dedicated team of doctors and nurses who played a crucial role in the recovery of Rizwana, a victim of domestic violence.

In a press conference at Lahore General Hospital on Wednesday, the minister highlighted that Rizwana underwent 13 surgeries during her four-month treatment at the hospital and was now on the path to recovery.

Addressing Rizwana as the "daughter of the nation," Dr. Javed Akram announced her referral to Child Protection and Welfare Bureau and Social Welfare and Baitul Mal for education and training. A committee, comprising the Chairperson of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau and officers from the Department of Social Welfare and Bait ul Mal, has been formed to ensure continued care for Rizwana.

Principal Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Professor Dr. Sardar Zafar Al Farid highlighted Rizwana's remarkable progress, noting that her immunity, which was initially at zero, had significantly improved. In a heartwarming gesture, the minister personally visited Rizwana in her room, presenting her with a school bag, school shoes, and other gifts.

Among the attendees were Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sarah Ahmed, MS General Hospital Professor Dr. Nudrat, MS Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Professor Dr. Jodat Saleem, and other faculty members. The event marked a collaborative effort to support and uplift the survivor, emphasizing the importance of community and institutional care for victims of domestic violence.

