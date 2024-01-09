Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar orders bulldozing of illegal construction at Shahrah-e-Faisal, review restoration of Chowkundi Graveyard

(@FahadShabbir)

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar presiding over a follow-up meeting regarding the beautification of Shahrah-e-Faisal and restoration of Chowkundi Graveyard has directed the Sindh Building Control Authority to bulldoze the under-construction building opposite Star Gate which has been taken out near the main road

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar presiding over a follow-up meeting regarding the beautification of Shahrah-e-Faisal and restoration of Chowkundi Graveyard has directed the Sindh Building Control Authority to bulldoze the under-construction building opposite Star Gate which has been taken out near the main road.

The meeting was attended by Minister sports & Antiquities Dr Junaid Shah, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary Forest Najam Shah, Secretary Culture Khalid Chachar, Commissioner Karachi Saleem Rajput, Architects Ali Naqvi, Ms Komal Pervez, consultant Dr Kaleem Lashari and others.

The CM pointed out that a building opposite Star Gate was being built but it has encroached on the service road. He directed DG SBCA to bulldoze the building and take strict action against the offers of the District East who have approved the layout plan or deliberately ignored illegal construction.

Commissioner Karachi Saleem Rajput told the CM that a wall had been erected in front of Falaknaz Apartments. The wall would be beautified with stone carving work and tiles showing the different cultural colours of Sindh.

A spot was identified at the corner of the road going to Jinnah Terminal for which the CM decided that the KMC would develop a park there. The CM also decided that the underpass at Drigh Road would also be beautified with lights, pains and installation of different tiles.

The two flyovers located on the Shahrah-e-Faisal would also be beautified with tiles, paints and greenery. Sitting areas would be developed under the flyovers/bridges.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab told the CM that the green belt of Shahrah-e-Faisal was being beautified with a plantation of trees, seasonal flowers and beautiful grills would also be installed there.

The CM said that he would personally visit Shahrah-e-Faisal to witness the progress of the beautification plan. He directed DG SBCA Ishaq Khuhro to urgently move the builder of the Flaknaz Apartments to repair and renovate his buildings and treat their seepage.

The chief minister was given detailed presentations on the progress made so far in the restoration of the Chowkundi Graveyard by the Commissioner Karachi, architects and the secretaries of culture and Forest.

Commissioner Karachi told the CM that the trucks/containers parked along the access road have been removed. The cleanliness of the graveyard and its surrounding areas was in progress.

Extensive cleanliness operations carried out in and around Chaukundi graveyard. Dedicated teams of Solid waste management and TMC Ibrahim Hyderi have also been deputed which keep the collection of garbage from Shoro Goth.

Secretary Forest Najam Shah told the CM that the social forestry division has been assigned the task of conserving the graveyard. He pointed out that 800 different species of plants, shrubs and trees existed in the graveyard. They include Imli, Mango, Zaitoon, suhanjha, badam, Anjeer, Beri and others.

The CM was told that the forest department would plant 50,000 trees at the graveyard, including 5000 neem, 13000 of Gulmohar, 500 peepals, 4000 Imli and others.

The CM decided that the Culture Department to make availability of water. Onward distribution of watering to plants should be the responsibility of the Forest Department. The culture dept would also install a portable solar system at the site from storage points.

It was pointed out that plantation was the best way to prevent the archaeological site from erosion and exposure to weather. At this, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab said that the KMC would develop a park at Chowkundi Graveyard so that visitors could enjoy a proper sitting place.

Architect Ms. KOMAL also gave a presentation about the master plan and landscape of the site. She told the CM that she had submitted the master plan to the culture dept.

The technical team of the project informed the CM that they had completed the documentation and survey of graves and

canopies. They pointed out that 225 graves were in good condition, 275 were partially damaged and 199 were in dilapidated condition.

The chief minister desired that the design, features, financial implications, and hiring of artisans be finalized and carried out by the culture department. ”The restoration of all damaged canopies be prevented from further deterioration.

Secretary Culture Khalid Chahcahr said that his department would carry out rehabilitation and renovation work at the site.

The CM directed the works and Services dept to construct a boundary around the graveyard.

The CM decided that a meeting of the land reservation committed to the burial place of local people as an alternate graveyard would be held under Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam within the next few days.

Minister Sports & Antiquities Dr Junaid Shah assured the CM that he would be monitoring the progress of the works being assigned to his department.