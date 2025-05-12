CDA Announces Upgrades For Islamabad, Including New Food Streets & Traffic Plans
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday unveiled plans to enhance Islamabad’s infrastructure, including upgrading Melody Food Street, establishing a new food street in Blue Area, and improving traffic management to ease congestion.
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a high-level meeting at the CDA Headquarters, attended by board members and senior officials.
Key directives included improving food quality standards across the city and expanding recreational facilities.
Randhawa ordered the modernization of Melody Food Street, including better lighting, dedicated parking, and stricter food quality inspections by the Islamabad Food Authority.
He also announced plans for a new food street in Blue Area, complete with landscaping, decorative lighting, and ample parking.
"Melody Food Street is a landmark, and we want to ensure citizens enjoy high-quality food in a well-managed space,"Randhawa stated.
"The Blue Area food street will provide more options for residents and visitors."
To address worsening traffic jams, especially on weekends, the CDA chief instructed officials to develop an effective traffic plan for major city centres. Additionally, designated vehicle bazaars will be set up to streamline auto-related commerce.
The meeting also reviewed progress on the Gandhara Heritage Club, with Randhawa urging timely completion.
Faulty streetlights in parks and along major roads, including Margalla Road and Expressway, will be replaced.
Emphasizing environmental sustainability, Randhawa called for planting more trees along key avenues such as Club Road, Faisal Avenue, and Jinnah Avenue, as well as floral arrangements to enhance the city’s aesthetics.
"Islamabad’s development, prosperity, and beauty are our top priorities," he said.
"We are committed to making the capital a model city in terms of infrastructure and public facilities."
