Open Menu

SC To Hear Review Petitions Against Reserved Seats Verdict On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 06:20 PM

SC to hear Review Petitions against reserved seats verdict on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Supreme Court will hear review petitions, challenging the verdict on reserved seats on Tuesday. The hearing will be conducted by an 11-member constitutional bench, headed by senior judge, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan.

The bench also includes Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi.

In the previous hearing, Advocate Hamid Khan had submitted a request for adjournment on behalf of Faisal Siddiqi, counsel for the Sunni Ittehad Council. Following this, the court had postponed the hearing to May 13.

Recent Stories

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victor ..

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..

2 hours ago
 NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Se ..

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..

3 hours ago
 Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

3 hours ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

4 hours ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

4 hours ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

4 hours ago
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

4 hours ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

5 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

5 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan