SC To Hear Review Petitions Against Reserved Seats Verdict On Tuesday
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Supreme Court will hear review petitions, challenging the verdict on reserved seats on Tuesday. The hearing will be conducted by an 11-member constitutional bench, headed by senior judge, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan.
The bench also includes Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi.
In the previous hearing, Advocate Hamid Khan had submitted a request for adjournment on behalf of Faisal Siddiqi, counsel for the Sunni Ittehad Council. Following this, the court had postponed the hearing to May 13.
