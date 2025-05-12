Open Menu

SC To Hear Super Tax Case On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM

SC to hear Super Tax Case on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear the case related to the imposition of super tax on Tuesday. The hearing will be conducted by a five-member constitutional bench headed by Senior Judge Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan.

Other members of the bench include Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan.

During the previous hearing, in response to an inquiry by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, FBR's counsel Raza Rabbani informed the court that the Federal governments share from the super tax would be allocated under the NFC Award. He further stated that the funds would be spent through the federal government and emphasized that the resources were meant for victims of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the former FATA region.

