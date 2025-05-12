Peshawar’s Sehrish Ali Wins USA Junior Women’s Gold Squash Championship
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Sehrish Ali from Peshawar has made Pakistan proud by winning the USA Junior Women’s Gold Squash Championship.
In a remarkable Ali-Sisters final held in New York, Sehrish Ali defeated her sister, top seed Mahnoor Ali, in straight sets (3-0) in the Girls Under-15 category.
Mahnoor had earlier cruised past Helles Sweet M of the USA with a 3-0 victory in the semi-final, while Sehrish secured her place in the final after overcoming Julie Yee 3-1 in a competitive match.
The Ali Sisters have been making waves in international women's squash.
Previously, they stunned the global squash community with their impressive performances at the Australian Junior Women’s Squash Championship in Melbourne.
Mahnoor clinched the gold medal in the Under-13 event, Sehrish secured a silver in the Under-15 final, and their eldest sister, Mehwish Ali, brought home gold in the Under-17 category.
The success of the Ali Sisters continues to shine a spotlight on Pakistan’s rising talent in the global squash arena.
