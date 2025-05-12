SP Pari Gul pays surprise visit to PS Sihala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Superintendent of Police (SP) Soan zone Pari Gul Tareen made a surprise visit to Sihala police station to review the steps taken for police officers and public convenience, as well as to address administrative issues.

An official told APP that during the visit, she met with the police officers posted at the station and was briefed on all administrative matters.

SP Pari Gul reviewed the records, checked the record room, lockup and assessed the facilities provided to police officers.

On this occasion, SP directed the officers to make the reconciliation committee more effective, to treat citizens with courtesy and to resolve their problems on a priority basis.

Pari Gul emphasized that any mistreatment or inappropriate behavior towards citizens would not be tolerated under any circumstances. She also instructed officers to prioritize the welfare of police personnel and resolve their issues as well.

