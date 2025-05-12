Open Menu

SP Pari Gul Pays Surprise Visit To PS Sihala

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM

SP Pari Gul pays surprise visit to PS Sihala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Superintendent of Police (SP) Soan zone Pari Gul Tareen made a surprise visit to Sihala police station to review the steps taken for police officers and public convenience, as well as to address administrative issues.

An official told APP that during the visit, she met with the police officers posted at the station and was briefed on all administrative matters.

SP Pari Gul reviewed the records, checked the record room, lockup and assessed the facilities provided to police officers.

On this occasion, SP directed the officers to make the reconciliation committee more effective, to treat citizens with courtesy and to resolve their problems on a priority basis.

Pari Gul emphasized that any mistreatment or inappropriate behavior towards citizens would not be tolerated under any circumstances. She also instructed officers to prioritize the welfare of police personnel and resolve their issues as well.

APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victor ..

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..

2 hours ago
 NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Se ..

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..

3 hours ago
 Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

3 hours ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

4 hours ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

4 hours ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

4 hours ago
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

5 hours ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

5 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

5 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan