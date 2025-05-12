CM Bugti gives compensation check to father of martyred Levies personnel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti met with Lal Muhammad who is father of martyred Levies personnel Haq Nawaz and his family members on Monday.

The CM of Balochistan handed over a compensation check and an order for the appointment of his son Abdul Salam to the father of martyred Levies official Haq Nawaz.

However, martyred Levies personnel Haq Nawaz was shot dead by armed motorcycle terrorists near Kot Lango Tehsil Mangchar on May 2, 2025.

The CM of Balochistan expressed his condolences to the family members of the martyred personnel and prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks.