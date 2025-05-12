IG Rizvi Orders Boost In Safe City Operations, Surveillance System
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi held a crucial meeting late at night at the Central Police Office Islamabad. The meeting was attended by Director and Deputy Director Safe City Islamabad.
A public relations officer told APP on Monday that during the meeting, IGP Rizvi reviewed the efforts made for public safety and convenience through Safe City and held discussions on IT initiatives.
IG Rizvi issued instructions to enhance surveillance of suspicious activities and hotspots in all zones and to aid in operations against criminal elements in hotels, hostels, commercial centers and markets through modern technology.
IG Rizvi directed officers to further enhance the efficiency of Safe City cameras and improve the citywide surveillance and monitoring system using advanced techniques.
IG emphasized strengthening the traffic management system, the Pucar-15 helpline and other services to make them more effective.
IG Rizvi stressed leveraging Safe City camera footage to tighten the grip on criminal elements and ensure security.
At the end, IGP Rizvi directed the officers to serve the public with dedication and a spirit of service emphasizing that the safety and welfare of citizens remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..
NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Peshawar’s Sehrish Ali wins USA Junior Women’s Gold Squash Championship1 minute ago
-
IG Rizvi orders boost in safe city operations, surveillance system1 minute ago
-
SC to hear Super Tax Case on Tuesday2 minutes ago
-
SP Pari Gul pays surprise visit to PS Sihala2 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti gives compensation check to father of martyred Levies personnel2 minutes ago
-
KP Governor appreciates youth activist for supporting Govt in countering misinformation11 minutes ago
-
Health experts term obesity mother of all non-communicable diseases11 minutes ago
-
SC to hear Review Petitions against reserved seats verdict on Tuesday11 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Nasir call on CM Bugti11 minutes ago
-
"Int'l Nursing Day" observed at Ziauddin University11 minutes ago
-
Desire for peace must not be seen as weakness: Bilal Kayani12 minutes ago
-
UoG faculty meets to reschedule exams22 minutes ago