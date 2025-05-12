IG Rizvi orders boost in safe city operations, surveillance system

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi held a crucial meeting late at night at the Central Police Office Islamabad. The meeting was attended by Director and Deputy Director Safe City Islamabad.

A public relations officer told APP on Monday that during the meeting, IGP Rizvi reviewed the efforts made for public safety and convenience through Safe City and held discussions on IT initiatives.

IG Rizvi issued instructions to enhance surveillance of suspicious activities and hotspots in all zones and to aid in operations against criminal elements in hotels, hostels, commercial centers and markets through modern technology.

IG Rizvi directed officers to further enhance the efficiency of Safe City cameras and improve the citywide surveillance and monitoring system using advanced techniques.

IG emphasized strengthening the traffic management system, the Pucar-15 helpline and other services to make them more effective.

IG Rizvi stressed leveraging Safe City camera footage to tighten the grip on criminal elements and ensure security.

At the end, IGP Rizvi directed the officers to serve the public with dedication and a spirit of service emphasizing that the safety and welfare of citizens remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.

