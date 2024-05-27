CDA Putting Maximum Efforts To Address Water Shortage In Summer
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Water Management Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has intensified its efforts on several projects to mitigate water shortages in the Federal capital on the arrival of the summer season.
“The authority has instructed the relevant departments to expedite all repair and maintenance work, addressing issues such as leakages and replacing old and rotted pipes at the Simly Water Filtration Plant and Main Distribution Line,” an official told APP.
He said that timely repairs and maintenance by the Water Supply Wing had not only saved eight lakh gallons of water per day but also improved water pressure in the pipelines.
Similarly, addressing complaints related to leakages from old and deteriorated pipes in water supply lines across different sectors of the federal capital would enhance water availability for the residents, he said.
The official said that water levels in dams like Khanpur Dam had decreased over time due to insufficient rainfall in the federal capital.
Consequently, the Water Supply Department was working tirelessly around the clock to bridge the water shortage gap during the summer season, ensuring adequate water supply to the citizens, he added. To a question, the official said the authority was going to install four new tube wells in Sector F-10, F-11, G-10, and G-11 to further facilitate the residents.
The initiative aimed to address potential water shortages reserves in Khanpur Dam decline, he added.
He said the tender had already been published in various newspapers to expedite measures aimed at controlling water shortages before the arrival of the summer season.
Recent Stories
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM grieves over martyrdom of five Pak Army soldiers in KPK4 minutes ago
-
Isolated rain in upper parts of country to subside severe heat wave conditions:PMD14 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds tutor briefing14 minutes ago
-
DIG stresses to formulate strategy to recover stolen & snatched bikes, vehicles from citizens14 minutes ago
-
HSC annual exams under Hyderabad board to commence from Tuesday14 minutes ago
-
PMSA seizes massive drug haul at sea24 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK43 minutes ago
-
Two brothers drown into river44 minutes ago
-
Seven soldiers embraced martyrdom, 23 terrorists killed in three separate IBOs: ISPR44 minutes ago
-
PO held from Saudi Arabia44 minutes ago
-
DC for special attention on cotton crop44 minutes ago
-
Peshawar Zoo admin takes measures to mitigate impacts of heat wave on animals, birds54 minutes ago