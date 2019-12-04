UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Starts Development Work In Sector E-12

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 10:30 PM

CDA starts development work in sector E-12

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started development work in sector E-12, which remained stalled for more than three decades

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started development work in sector E-12, which remained stalled for more than three decades.

In the first phase, work on the Service Road (North) of sector E-12 is being carried out. In this context, contractor after mobilizing machinery started construction of the service road.

The CDA issued tenders for construction of the said road in September. Sixteen firms participated in the tendering process and contract was awarded to the lowest bidding firm.

According to contract, not only dualized service road would be constructed, but also culverts, drainage system and allied work would be carried out. The road would be completed with the cost of Rs 97.107 million.

Incumbent management of the authority is acting upon a comprehensive policy for initiating development activities in the sectors which were stalled for decades.

In this context, after fulfilling codel formalities in short span, construction of the service road (North) sector E-12 has been started while PC-1 amounting Rs 6630.2 million for the development whole infrastructure including road network, water supply, sewerage, drainage and electrical works in sector has already been approved by the(CDA-DWP) in its 45th meeting.

Meanwhile, contractor has been directed to complete the construction of service road (north) within stipulated time. Concerned formations have also been directed to ensure effective monitoring and timely completion so that allottees of the sectors could be enabled to construct houses in their allotted plots.

Related Topics

Water Road September Capital Development Authority (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Stable outlook reflects world's confidence in Pak ..

25 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment complet ..

1 hour ago

Customs World inks MoU with Indonesia to roll out ..

1 hour ago

SEDD, US Consulate-General discuss Intellectual Pr ..

2 hours ago

Egypt to host AEEDC Education Cairo next week

2 hours ago

555,000 quake-hit Albanians benefiting from UAE&#0 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.