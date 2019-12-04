CDA starts development work in sector E-12

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) : Capital Development Authority CDA ) has started development work in sector E-12, which remained stalled for more than three decades.

In the first phase, work on the Service Road (North) of sector E-12 is being carried out. In this context, contractor after mobilizing machinery started construction of the service road.

The CDA issued tenders for construction of the said road in September. Sixteen firms participated in the tendering process and contract was awarded to the lowest bidding firm.

According to contract, not only dualized service road would be constructed, but also culverts, drainage system and allied work would be carried out. The road would be completed with the cost of Rs 97.107 million.

Incumbent management of the authority is acting upon a comprehensive policy for initiating development activities in the sectors which were stalled for decades.

In this context, after fulfilling codel formalities in short span, construction of the service road (North) sector E-12 has been started while PC-1 amounting Rs 6630.2 million for the development whole infrastructure including road network, water supply, sewerage, drainage and electrical works in sector has already been approved by the(CDA-DWP) in its 45th meeting.

Meanwhile, contractor has been directed to complete the construction of service road (north) within stipulated time. Concerned formations have also been directed to ensure effective monitoring and timely completion so that allottees of the sectors could be enabled to construct houses in their allotted plots.