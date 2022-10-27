CDA teams remove encroachments from various city areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Enforcement Department of Capital Development Authority (CDA), along with teams of the district administration on Thursday conducted anti encroachment operations in different areas of Islamabad and demolished various illegal settlements and encroachments.

According to the details, these operations were started from Sector H-8 near Shifa Hospital, where dozens of illegal stalls built on the green belt were removed and five illegal stalls were also demolished by using heavy machinery and five truck of encroachers were also seized, and later the green belt was cleared from all encroachments.

Further, on IJP Road near Turbo CNG, shopkeepers had occupied the road by setting up mixing machines, which was effecting the flow of traffic. One truckload of equipment was also confiscated.

Apart from this, vigorous action was taken by the enforcement department against the showroom owners in Sector G-8 Markaz and all the vehicles parked on footpath were removed .

Similarly, in the G-8 Markaz, strong actions were also taken against the hotel owners by clearing the sit-out area built on the government land.