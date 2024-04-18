Open Menu

CDA To Start Free Yoga Classes For Islamabad Residents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 08:28 PM

The Sports and Culture Department of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) plans to launch complimentary yoga sessions for Islamabad residents at the Multipurpose Ground in Sector F-6 Markaz and Mehran Gate near Baradri in F-9 Park, from May 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The sports and Culture Department of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) plans to launch complimentary yoga sessions for Islamabad residents at the Multipurpose Ground in Sector F-6 Markaz and Mehran Gate near Baradri in F-9 Park, from May 2.

Yoga classes will be divided into two shifts: morning sessions, which will run from 6 am to 8 am, and evening sessions, scheduled from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. People of all ages, both males and females, can participate in these classes free of cost.

In addition, the Department of Sports and Culture will be commencing coaching classes for basketball, lawn tennis, and futsal specifically designed for children under 16 years of age at Sector F-6 Markaz, Multipurpose Ground, and Sector G-11 Multipurpose Ground.

In consideration of citizen welfare, the Sports and Culture Wing has released helpline numbers 051-9201607 and 0331-5181508, aiming to ensure citizens encounter no obstacles.

Furthermore, the CDA places great importance on offering healthy pursuits to citizens, particularly youth, as a top institutional priority.

While tirelessly striving to provide optimal citizen services, the CDA is equally committed to fostering wholesome activities.

