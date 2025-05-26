Open Menu

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee To Meet On Tuesday For Zulhajj Moon Sighting

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 07:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (CRHC) will convene on the evening of Tuesday, (29th Ziqa’ad 1446 A.H.), to observe the crescent of Zulhajj 1446 A.H. at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in the Federal capital.

Simultaneously, meetings of the Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will take place at their respective headquarters across the country.

According to the spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, the ministry has urged citizens to share any credible information regarding moon sighting through the following contact numbers; CRHC Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, 0321-9410041; Director (R&R) Hafiz Abdul Qudoos, 0333-2697051 and Deputy Director (R&R) Dr.

Shahid ur Rehman, 0331-7681372 and 0314-4906940.

The final decision regarding the sighting of the moon will be officially announced by the CRHC chairman based on testimonies and evidence received during the course of the evening.

