CEO Health Inspects Flood Relief Medical Camp
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry conducted a visit to the Flood Relief Medical Camp, established at Government Boys High school, Kalaswala, Tehsil Pasrur, District Sialkot on Friday.
During the inspection, Dr Chaudhry reviewed the operational efficiency of the camp set up to provide medical assistance to flood-affected residents. According to the observations, all assigned medical staff were present as per the duty roster, and the camp was well-equipped with essential medicines and necessary logistics.
Dr Chaudhry directed the camp in-charge to ensure maximum medical support and facilities for the flood victims, stressing the importance of efficient service delivery during crisis.
