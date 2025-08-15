Open Menu

Muqam Visits Flood Hit Areas Of Swat; Expresses Solidarity With Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Muqam visits flood hit areas of Swat; expresses solidarity with victims

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister and President of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam here Friday visited the flood affected areas of Swat where he expressed solidarity and sorrow with affected people over the damage caused by recent rains and flash floods.

He also expressed sympathy with affected people of various districts across the province, including Shangla, Swat, Buner, Dir, Battagram, and Torghar.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam, visited the areas of Swat affected by recent heavy rains and flash floods on Friday, which caused damage to homes and infrastructure.

During the visit, Engineer Amir Muqam met with residents of the most severely affected areas, listened to their concerns, and expressed deep sympathy over the loss of lives and property.

He assured the people of Swat of the full support of the federal government.

Engineer Amir Muqam said,

"In this difficult time, I stand with the flood and rain-affected people across the province, including Shangla, Swat, and Mansehra. On behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the federal government, I assure you that all available resources will be utilized for immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation."

The Federal Minister directed the administration and relevant institutions to accelerate rescue and relief operations and ensure the provision of food and medical aid to the affected families.

He also issued directives to concerned departments and officials to implement timely precautionary measures to protect Mardan, Charsadda, and Nowshera from floods.

