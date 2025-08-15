Open Menu

High Commissioner Of Bangladesh Participated In Independence Day Event At RMU

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 03:10 PM

High Commissioner of Bangladesh participated in Independence Day event at RMU

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Pakistan, Muhammad Iqbal Hussain has expressed his good wishes for Pakistan and reiterated the continued mutual cooperation between both the brotherly countries. He said that people of the two countries have strong relations which would be further strengthened in the days to come.

The High Commissioner remarked this while talking at the flag hoisting ceremony, organized by Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) to mark Pakistan's Independence Day here on Friday.

The High Commissioner while recalling the separation in 1971, said that despite the separation, the bond of affection between the two nations remains strong.

“We may have parted ways, but we are still working together, and our relations are strengthening”, he said.

The High Commissioner further said that the bilateral cooperation in various fields including in education and trade would be further enhanced.

He expressed his delight at visiting RMU and highlighted Bangladesh’s heartfelt love for Pakistan.

During the visit, he participated in the flag-hoisting ceremony, toured various departments of the university and also planted a sapling.

Earlier upon his arrival at the University, the Bangladeshi High Commissioner was accorded warm reception by Dr. Muhammad Umar, VC RMU along with the University's senior officials.

The vice chancellor while welcoming the visiting dignitary, described the visit as 'historic development' since it was the first ever visit by any Bangladeshi Ambassador to RMU.

"The visit highlights the strengthening diplomatic and educational ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh", said Dr. Umar.

Special prayers on the occasion were offered for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

