PIC Sets World Record With 14 TAVI Procedures In A Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC), the only public-sector cardiac hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has set a new world record by successfully performing 14 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) procedures on 14 August on a single day.

This remarkable achievement saved 14 precious lives and broke Serbia’s previous record of 13 such procedures in one day, according to PIC Spokesperson Riffat Anjum.

She added that this milestone is a historic achievement for Pakistan, reflecting the availability of modern medical facilities and the spirit of exceptional teamwork.

Medical Director PIC, Dr. Ali Raza, stated that replacing heart valves for 14 patients on a single day without opening the chest was an extraordinary challenge.

These patients were not suitable for open-heart surgery; however, through the modern TAVI technique, the procedures were successfully completed.

He further noted that this record-breaking operation brought together cardiologists and surgeons from leading hospitals across the country under PIC’s leadership.

This achievement would not have been possible without provincial government support.

Head of Cardiology Department, Dr. Abid Ullah, shared that patients aged between 70 and 80 years were given a new life through TAVI surgery.

He emphasized that this success is the result of the tireless efforts of PIC’s expert cardiology and cardiac surgery teams, and that PIC has previously brought multiple global honors to Pakistan achievements that are a source of pride for the province.

Dean PIC, Professor Dr. Shahkar Ahmad Shah, paid tribute to the entire team on this historic occasion, commending the doctors, cath lab and operation theatre staff, technologists, anesthesia teams, nursing staff, and all support personnel whose active participation made this achievement possible.

He noted that this accomplishment reflects world-class facilities and expertise, marking a significant advancement for Pakistan’s medical sector.

PIC will continue to deliver services of international standards and pursue global recognition in the future.

