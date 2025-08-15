PIC Sets World Record With 14 TAVI Procedures In A Day
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC), the only public-sector cardiac hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has set a new world record by successfully performing 14 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) procedures on 14 August on a single day.
This remarkable achievement saved 14 precious lives and broke Serbia’s previous record of 13 such procedures in one day, according to PIC Spokesperson Riffat Anjum.
She added that this milestone is a historic achievement for Pakistan, reflecting the availability of modern medical facilities and the spirit of exceptional teamwork.
Medical Director PIC, Dr. Ali Raza, stated that replacing heart valves for 14 patients on a single day without opening the chest was an extraordinary challenge.
These patients were not suitable for open-heart surgery; however, through the modern TAVI technique, the procedures were successfully completed.
He further noted that this record-breaking operation brought together cardiologists and surgeons from leading hospitals across the country under PIC’s leadership.
This achievement would not have been possible without provincial government support.
Head of Cardiology Department, Dr. Abid Ullah, shared that patients aged between 70 and 80 years were given a new life through TAVI surgery.
He emphasized that this success is the result of the tireless efforts of PIC’s expert cardiology and cardiac surgery teams, and that PIC has previously brought multiple global honors to Pakistan achievements that are a source of pride for the province.
Dean PIC, Professor Dr. Shahkar Ahmad Shah, paid tribute to the entire team on this historic occasion, commending the doctors, cath lab and operation theatre staff, technologists, anesthesia teams, nursing staff, and all support personnel whose active participation made this achievement possible.
He noted that this accomplishment reflects world-class facilities and expertise, marking a significant advancement for Pakistan’s medical sector.
PIC will continue to deliver services of international standards and pursue global recognition in the future.
Recent Stories
Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates
Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..
Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi
Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..
FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award
PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..
Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine
TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025
UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..
At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP
New blood test detects early ovarian cancer
World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
High Commissioner of Bangladesh participated in Independence Day event at RMU4 minutes ago
-
Punjab expands CTD authority to Koh-e-Sulaiman, Rajanpur tribal areas4 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 alert on Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain4 minutes ago
-
Five killed, two injured as heavy rain causes mud room collapse4 minutes ago
-
PIC sets world record with 14 TAVI procedures in a day5 minutes ago
-
Muqam visits flood hit areas of Swat; expresses solidarity with victims5 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate, KP Governor discuss provincial development, public welfare issues5 minutes ago
-
AI technician escapes leaving equipment behind,case registered14 minutes ago
-
Governor KP calls on Chairman Senate, development, unity, welfare issues discussed14 minutes ago
-
Cloudburst and heavy rains claim 13 lives, dozens missing in Mansehra District14 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security arrangements made for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain(RA)15 minutes ago
-
Young woman from AJK earns pride of Pakistan award24 minutes ago