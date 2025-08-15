Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Alert On Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Rescue 1122 alert on Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Rescue 1122 teams are on high alert to protect the lives and property of citizens and provide timely relief to mourners on the occasion of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

District Emergency Officer Engineer Ehtesham Wahla said here on Friday that special rescue points have been established around the central Imambargah Ghanta Ghar, where trained personnel, ambulances, motorbike ambulances, fire vehicles have been deployed.

He said that Rescue 1122 would make every effort to provide immediate and effective emergency services in any emergency.

Wahla has appealed to the citizens to call the Rescue helpline 1122 immediately in case of any emergency so that timely help could be provided.

