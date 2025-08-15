9th Class Result On Aug 20
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISEs) in Punjab will announce the 9th annual exams 2025 result on August 20.
The BISE Lahore sources said that the results will be available online on the official BISE Lahore website at 10:00 AM.
In 2025, more than 5 lakh students from across Punjab appeared in the exams held in March. Most of the paper checking and result compilation process is near completion, they said.
