Senate Reaffirms Unwavering Resolve To Safeguard Country’s Sovereignty
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Senate on Friday unanimously passed a resolution reaffirming the nation’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty, upholding democratic values, and building a prosperous, united future for coming generations.
The resolution moved by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar in connection with Independence Day, pledged national unity, sustainable development, and economic empowerment while honouring the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the sacrifices of those who laid the foundation of Pakistan.
The resolution acknowledged and commended the armed forces and security institutions for their unmatched valour and sacrifices in defending the motherland. It also paid tributes to the martyrs and Ghazis, pledging to preserve and uphold their legacy for future generations.
The Senate also acknowledged the role of past parliamentarians in drafting the Constitution and championing democratic reforms. The resolution reiterated the commitment to upholding parliamentary democracy, constitutional supremacy, and the rule of law.
The resolution also expressed a strong resolve to promote peaceful co-existence, regional stability and constructive engagement with neighboring countries. It also expressed commitment to address the shared challenges including climate change, economic inequalities, terrorism and public health crisis while safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty.
The resolution called upon the citizens, particularly the youth to rise above political and personal differences, urged them to contribute actively to nation-building through education, innovation, civic engagement and service to humanity.
APP/tsw-zah
Recent Stories
TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan
Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates
Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..
Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi
Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..
FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award
UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study introduces framework to forecast ma ..
PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..
Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine
TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025
UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..
At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Thousands flock to Data Darbar as Urs concludes on Friday night2 minutes ago
-
CEO Health inspects flood relief medical camp3 minutes ago
-
Senate reaffirms unwavering resolve to safeguard country’s sovereignty3 minutes ago
-
Senate pass resolution to celebrate 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious fervour3 minutes ago
-
9th class result on Aug 2013 minutes ago
-
Tariffs cut to 300 items under NTP policy: Jam Kamal23 minutes ago
-
High Commissioner of Bangladesh participated in Independence Day event at RMU33 minutes ago
-
Punjab expands CTD authority to Koh-e-Sulaiman, Rajanpur tribal areas33 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 alert on Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain33 minutes ago
-
Five killed, two injured as heavy rain causes mud room collapse33 minutes ago
-
PIC sets world record with 14 TAVI procedures in a day33 minutes ago
-
Muqam visits flood hit areas of Swat; expresses solidarity with victims33 minutes ago