Senate reaffirms unwavering resolve to safeguard country’s sovereignty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Senate on Friday unanimously passed a resolution reaffirming the nation’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty, upholding democratic values, and building a prosperous, united future for coming generations.

The resolution moved by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar in connection with Independence Day, pledged national unity, sustainable development, and economic empowerment while honouring the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the sacrifices of those who laid the foundation of Pakistan.

The resolution acknowledged and commended the armed forces and security institutions for their unmatched valour and sacrifices in defending the motherland. It also paid tributes to the martyrs and Ghazis, pledging to preserve and uphold their legacy for future generations.

The Senate also acknowledged the role of past parliamentarians in drafting the Constitution and championing democratic reforms. The resolution reiterated the commitment to upholding parliamentary democracy, constitutional supremacy, and the rule of law.

The resolution also expressed a strong resolve to promote peaceful co-existence, regional stability and constructive engagement with neighboring countries. It also expressed commitment to address the shared challenges including climate change, economic inequalities, terrorism and public health crisis while safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty.

The resolution called upon the citizens, particularly the youth to rise above political and personal differences, urged them to contribute actively to nation-building through education, innovation, civic engagement and service to humanity.

APP/tsw-zah