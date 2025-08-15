Open Menu

Senate Reaffirms Unwavering Resolve To Safeguard Country’s Sovereignty

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Senate reaffirms unwavering resolve to safeguard country’s sovereignty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Senate on Friday unanimously passed a resolution reaffirming the nation’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty, upholding democratic values, and building a prosperous, united future for coming generations.

The resolution moved by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar in connection with Independence Day, pledged national unity, sustainable development, and economic empowerment while honouring the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the sacrifices of those who laid the foundation of Pakistan.

The resolution acknowledged and commended the armed forces and security institutions for their unmatched valour and sacrifices in defending the motherland. It also paid tributes to the martyrs and Ghazis, pledging to preserve and uphold their legacy for future generations.

The Senate also acknowledged the role of past parliamentarians in drafting the Constitution and championing democratic reforms. The resolution reiterated the commitment to upholding parliamentary democracy, constitutional supremacy, and the rule of law.

The resolution also expressed a strong resolve to promote peaceful co-existence, regional stability and constructive engagement with neighboring countries. It also expressed commitment to address the shared challenges including climate change, economic inequalities, terrorism and public health crisis while safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty.

The resolution called upon the citizens, particularly the youth to rise above political and personal differences, urged them to contribute actively to nation-building through education, innovation, civic engagement and service to humanity.

APP/tsw-zah

Recent Stories

TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan

TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5- ..

Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin ..

Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..

1 hour ago
 Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2 ..

Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..

1 hour ago
 FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Awa ..

FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award

1 hour ago
UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study intro ..

UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study introduces framework to forecast ma ..

2 hours ago
 PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutti ..

PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..

3 hours ago
 Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recogniti ..

Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine

3 hours ago
 TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity ..

TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate several world lead ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..

4 hours ago
 At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wrea ..

At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan