Punjab Expands CTD Authority To Koh-e-Sulaiman, Rajanpur Tribal Areas
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government has expanded the jurisdiction of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) to include the Koh-e-Sulaiman and Rajanpur tribal areas, enabling it to play a direct role in maintaining law and order in these regions.
According to Punjab Home Department sources, the CTD will now be responsible for combating terrorism and tackling major crimes in the areas previously administered by the Border Military Police and Levies. The department has been granted full legal authority to register cases, conduct investigations, and make arrests.
The decision, approved by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and endorsed by the provincial cabinet in its recent meeting, carries no additional financial burden on the exchequer.
Officials said the move will pave the way for intelligence-based operations in tribal tehsils, improving the province’s capacity to respond to security threats. The Punjab cabinet is expected to receive a detailed briefing on the development in its next meeting.
