Senate Pass Resolution To Celebrate 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) With Religious Fervour
Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Senate on Friday unanimously passed a resolution to mark the 1500th Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) with full religious fervour, respect and unity through nationwide celebrations.
Moved by Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui, the resolution recommended that the Federal and provincial governments undertake special measures at the highest level to commemorate the occasion.
The celebrations would include Mahafils for Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), extensive media campaigns, welfare initiatives, and the decoration and illumination of government, semi-government, and private buildings, as well as highways.
It further said that all government and non-government institutions, educational institutions, commercial organisations, and media houses should actively participate in activities promoting peace, harmony, and brotherhood in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
The House expressed the resolve to promote the Sunnah and Seerat of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and urged the entire nation to join the observance with deep devotion and respect, fostering unity and harmony.
