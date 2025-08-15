Open Menu

Senate Pass Resolution To Celebrate 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) With Religious Fervour

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Senate pass resolution to celebrate 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious fervour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Senate on Friday unanimously passed a resolution to mark the 1500th Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) with full religious fervour, respect and unity through nationwide celebrations.

Moved by Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui, the resolution recommended that the Federal and provincial governments undertake special measures at the highest level to commemorate the occasion.

The celebrations would include Mahafils for Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), extensive media campaigns, welfare initiatives, and the decoration and illumination of government, semi-government, and private buildings, as well as highways.

It further said that all government and non-government institutions, educational institutions, commercial organisations, and media houses should actively participate in activities promoting peace, harmony, and brotherhood in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The House expressed the resolve to promote the Sunnah and Seerat of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and urged the entire nation to join the observance with deep devotion and respect, fostering unity and harmony.

APP/tsw-zah

Recent Stories

TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan

TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5- ..

Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin ..

Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..

1 hour ago
 Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2 ..

Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..

1 hour ago
 FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Awa ..

FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award

1 hour ago
UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study intro ..

UAEU, 'Indian Institute of Technology' study introduces framework to forecast ma ..

2 hours ago
 PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutti ..

PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..

3 hours ago
 Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recogniti ..

Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine

3 hours ago
 TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity ..

TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate several world lead ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..

4 hours ago
 At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wrea ..

At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan