Thousands Flock To Data Darbar As Urs Concludes On Friday Night

Published August 15, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Thousands flock to Data Darbar as Urs concludes on Friday night

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) On the third and final day of the Urs celebrations of the revered Sufi saint Hazrat Data Ali Hajveri (RA), thousands of devotees thronged the historic Data Darbar shrine.

The three-day spiritual gathering will culminate Friday night with a special prayer for Pakistan’s peace, safety, and prosperity.

Throughout the Urs, the shrine has resonated with Qiraat, Naat Khawani, and Sama gatherings, while arrangements for 'langar' have catered to the visiting pilgrims. Milk stalls, decorated sweet shops, and vibrant marketplaces have added to the festive atmosphere. Pilgrims from distant towns and villages have arrived in large groups — many traveling on foot — beating drums in a centuries-old tradition to pay homage to the saint.

Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri, affectionately known as Data Sahib, arrived in Lahore from Afghanistan about a millennium ago, settling near Bhati Gate.

Through his exemplary character and moral conduct, he inspired many to embrace islam. His renowned work, 'Kashf al-Mahjoob', remains a seminal text on Sufism.

Security measures around the shrine have been tightened, with roads leading to Data Darbar sealed using containers and barbed wire. Routes from Town Hall, Bilal Ganj, and Karbala Gamay Shah have been closed to vehicular traffic, while designated paths remain open for motorcyclists and pedestrians.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has declared a public holiday in Lahore on August 15 in connection with the Urs. The holiday applies to MCL, LDA, TEPA, WASA, PHA, Walled City of Lahore Authority, RUDA, and LWMC zones, while the Civil Secretariat and its subordinate offices will remain open.

