Five killed, two injured as heavy rain causes mud room collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Five members of a family, including women and children, were killed and two others injured when a mud room collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Kharkani, within the jurisdiction of Police Station Zaimdara, Circle Maidan here Friday.

According to local sources, the incident occurred during the previous night when the mud-constructed room of the house belonging to Muhammad Shafiq, son of Muhammad Yaqoob, caved in under the impact of the rain. Several family members were trapped beneath the debris.

The deceased have been identified as Rakhmeena, wife of Muhammad Yaqoob, age 50,VSafia, daughter of Muhammad Yaqoob, age 16, Sheema, daughter of Muhammad Shafiq, age 7, Abrar, son of Muhammad Rafiq, age 4 and Bilal, son of Muhammad Shafiq, age 1.

The injured include Muhammad Shafiq (40) and his 35-year-old wife, both of whom are receiving medical treatment.

Rescue efforts were ongoing by Rescue 1122 with the support of local police till filing of this news.