Open Menu

Five Killed, Two Injured As Heavy Rain Causes Mud Room Collapse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Five killed, two injured as heavy rain causes mud room collapse

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Five members of a family, including women and children, were killed and two others injured when a mud room collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Kharkani, within the jurisdiction of Police Station Zaimdara, Circle Maidan here Friday.

According to local sources, the incident occurred during the previous night when the mud-constructed room of the house belonging to Muhammad Shafiq, son of Muhammad Yaqoob, caved in under the impact of the rain. Several family members were trapped beneath the debris.

The deceased have been identified as Rakhmeena, wife of Muhammad Yaqoob, age 50,VSafia, daughter of Muhammad Yaqoob, age 16, Sheema, daughter of Muhammad Shafiq, age 7, Abrar, son of Muhammad Rafiq, age 4 and Bilal, son of Muhammad Shafiq, age 1.

The injured include Muhammad Shafiq (40) and his 35-year-old wife, both of whom are receiving medical treatment.

Rescue efforts were ongoing by Rescue 1122 with the support of local police till filing of this news.

Recent Stories

Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5- ..

Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin ..

Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..

34 minutes ago
 Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2 ..

Embassy of Pakistan Hosts Jashn-e-Azadi Festival 2025 in Abu Dhabi

34 minutes ago

Consul General Attends Pakistan Business Council’s Speed Networking Event in C ..

34 minutes ago
 FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Awa ..

FANR launches Nuclear and Radiation Excellence Award

58 minutes ago
 PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutti ..

PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Inde ..

2 hours ago
Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recogniti ..

Belgium’s Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine

2 hours ago
 TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity ..

TRENDS participates in Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate several world lead ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate several world leaders on their Independence, Lib ..

3 hours ago
 At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wrea ..

At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP

4 hours ago
 New blood test detects early ovarian cancer

New blood test detects early ovarian cancer

4 hours ago
 World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

World Humanoid Robot Games opens in Beijing

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan