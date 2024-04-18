Ch Shafay Visits Directorate Of Consumer Protection Council
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 06:15 PM
Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain visited the Directorate of Consumer Protection Council and reviewed the working of its various sectors
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain visited the Directorate of Consumer Protection Council and reviewed the working of its various sectors.
Director Punjab Consumer Protection Council Mahmood Ahmed Bhatti gave a detailed briefing about the working of the department.
Chaudhry Shafay Hussain while addressing the meeting said that the purpose of consumer courts is to protect the rights of consumers and facilitate them. The people should be given full awareness in this regard. To protect the rights of consumers, the Consumer Protection Act needed to be strengthened, he added.
Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that no effort should be spared to protect the rights of consumers. Redressal of consumer complaints should be ensured within the stipulated time. The Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister directed district officers of consumer courts and district protection councils to play an effective role in solving the issues of consumers.
Modern technology should be used to ensure the protection of consumer rights. The minister sought suggestions for reforms and improvements in the institution.
Director Punjab Consumer Protection Council Mahmood Ahmed Bhatti said that 52591 cases have been filed in consumer courts so far, out of which 50345 cases have been disposed of. Similarly, 50760 complaints have been received in the authority, of which 48727 have been disposed of. He said that 17 consumer courts are working across Punjab.
Khalid Rafiq Awan Assistant Director Chemical, Rao Muhammad Afzal Khan Assistant Director Legal, Abid Ali Assistant Director, Muhammad Shahid Iqbal Assistant Director (Admin), Tanveer Ahmed Assistant Director Budget and other officers attended the meeting.
