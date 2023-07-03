Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources privy to the development say that Chaudhary Moonis Elahi, the son of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi l, is the main hurdle in reunion.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain met with his incarcerated cousin and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Parvez Elahi, at Camp Jail in Lahore.

Elahi has been in prison since June 1 on multiple charges. The meeting, which took place on Sunday, included Shujaat's son Chaudhry Salik Hussain and brother Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain.

The discussion primarily focused on Elahi's well-being and covered topics such as mutual interests, the current political landscape, and other relevant matters. Shujaat emphasized their longstanding political alliance and expressed the importance of staying united.

Sources close to the matter revealed that Elahi is willing to return to the PML-Q but faces resistance from his son, Moonis Elahi, who poses a significant obstacle to the reunion.

It should be noted that Elahi's membership in the PML-Q was suspended earlier this year after he publicly discussed the potential merger with the PTI. However, on March 7, he was officially appointed as the PTI president.

Prior to Shujaat's visit, a medical team conducted a thorough examination of Elahi at the jail. The senior politician plans to meet Elahi again in the coming days to further discuss their political prospects and address any concerns.