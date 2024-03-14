Open Menu

Chairman BWMC Visits UC 10 To Inspect Cleanliness Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Chairman BWMC visits UC 10 to inspect cleanliness drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Chairman of the board of Directors of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Engineer Akbar Khan has said that the Clean Punjab Campaign is a commendable initiative by the Punjab government to improve the cleanliness situation in cities. Bahawalpur Waste Management Company is working diligently to keep Bahawalpur clean.

He made these remarks during a visit to the camp set up at Union Council 10 as part of the Clean Punjab Campaign. Secretary BWMC Muhammad Azam Khan Kanju, Operations Manager Imtiazullah, and Assistant Operations Manager Amir Ismail were also present. The Operations Manager briefed the Board Chairman on the ongoing cleanliness operation in Bahawalpur.

The company has completed cleanliness operations in 10 Union Councils and has removed a total of 1700 tons of waste. Chairman Engineer Akbar Khan, along with Operations Manager Muhammad Imtiazullah and Secretary Muhammad Azam Kanju, visited the areas of Union Council 10 including Satellite Town, Sajid Awan Colony, Muslim Town, Bihari Colony, and Bashir Town, to assess the cleanliness operation.

He emphasized the need to utilize all resources to clean waste sites and convey a message to the public through the cleanliness drive to avoid littering their trash and construction waste in alleyways and roadsides.

