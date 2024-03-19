Chairman HEC meets Minister of State for IT

Open Menu

Published March 19, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Chairman Higher education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed has met with Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja here on Tuesday.

In the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed the issues in detail on IT graduates training program, start-ups, to make the youth talented and skilled, said a press release.

The demand and supply gap in the IT field should be minimised by bridging gap between industry and academia, said Shaza Fatima during the meeting.

Such steps are necessary to provide required talent to IT companies around the world, including Pakistan, the minister added.

She went in saying that Pakistan is rich in talented youth, brand it better.

We will not waste time in talks, every obstacle in the way of the country's development will be removed, Shaza Fatima said.

