Chairman Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab chairs peace committee meeting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Muttahida Ulema board Punjab Sahibzada Hamid Raza urged the ulema belonging to different schools of thought to play their key role in maintaining the atmosphere of peace on Eid Milad-ul-Nabi.

Chairing a meeting of the Peace Committee along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan in connection with Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) here Wednesday, he directed the authorities concerned of the division to ensure implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Punjab government. Strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against those found involved in spreading religious hatred on social media, he added.

The Commissioner directed the district administration to finalize arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) in the light of the suggestions of the organizers of the Milad processions. He also instructed the administration and police officers to make all-out efforts to ensure foolproof security arrangements for processions of Rabiul Awal and Mahifal Milad un Nabi (PBUH).

During the meeting, Ulema-e-karam and members of Peace Committees reaffirmed their determination to work together for the promotion of national integrity, peace and tolerance.

Briefing the meeting, the RPO informed that special control rooms would be set up throughout the division and the processions and gatherings of Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) would be monitored through CCTV cameras.

All available resources would be utilized to make security arrangements foolproof for Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH), he added.

The meeting was attended by Regional Police Officer, (RPO) Rawalpindi, City Police Officer, Deputy Commissioners of four districts of the division, District Police Officers of the division, the district administration officers and scholars belonging to different schools of thought.