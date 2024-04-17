Chairman National Tariff Commission assures support for business community of Hyderabad

Chairman National Tariff Commission of Pakistan Naeem Anwar has said that no government intends to create difficulties for the business community

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Chairman National Tariff Commission of Pakistan Naeem Anwar has said that no government intends to create difficulties for the business community.

He stated that our society's dilemma is that issues are identified but their solutions are not provided.

The objective of my visit is to incorporate the business community's suggestions on import-export duties in the Federal budget for 2024-25. The government has entered into trade agreements with many countries under world trade rules, and it is imperative for the business community to study them as they are essential for imports and exports.

If HCCI desires, a training workshop can be organized to raise awareness about other laws including anti-dumping duties.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, he addressed traders, industrialists and stakeholders at a session held at the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI).

He said that the government aims to provide the best and fundamental facilities for economic development to the business community. Senior Vice President of the Chamber, Najm ud Din Qureshi, highlighted the issues on which work is being done, he added.

He said the investment of five billion rupees by the brotherly country Saudi Arabia will open new avenues for foreign investment in Pakistan. He said efforts will be made to rescue the glass bangles industry from the crisis, and discussions will be held at relevant forum on the establishment of a new industrial estate in Hyderabad.

On this occasion, Najm ud din Qureshi welcomed Chairman National Tariff Commission of Pakistan and shed light on issues of industrialists and the obstacles in industrial development.

He said that Pakistan has the potential to emerge economically, for this it has to overcome the problems of devaluation of rupee, closure of industries, high utility tariff, high markup rate and other issues.

On the occasion, traders informed him that the HCCI regularly sends budget proposals to the FBR, but the proposals are not included in the budget. They informed that due to imposition of seventeen percent sales tax on glass bangles industries and two hundred percent increase in gas tariff, fifty percent bangles industries had closed, a large number of men and women workers were unemployed, the government should give tax relief to glass bangles industries.

Vice President of HCCI Owais Khan mentioned that your visit has not only boosted the morale of industrialists and traders but under new initiatives, they will work hard for economic development and we hope that you will take strong measures for the betterment of the importers and exporters and to bring relief to the industries here.

Pehlaaj Rai, Muhammad Saleem Khan, Muhammad Nadeem Yaqub, Salahuddin Qureshi, Shafqatullah Memon, Ahsan Naghar, Muhammad Danish Khan, Muhammad Yawar Qureshi, Syed Ali Hassan Lajpal, Muhammad Aslam Khan Deswali, Muhammad Rashid Qureshi, Maqsood Ahmed Chohan, members of women chamber of commerce and industry (Hyderabad Division) and others also attended the meeting.