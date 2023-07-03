Open Menu

Chairman Of The Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza Calls On Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2023 | 08:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In the meeting, they discussed the professional matters pertaining to the armed forces of Pakistan, according to a PM Office statement.

