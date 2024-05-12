Open Menu

Chairman Senate Extols Traders’ Crucial Role In Economic Growth, National Development

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Chairman Senate extols traders’ crucial role in economic growth, national development

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Sunday commended the indispensable role of the business community in driving both economic and social progress in the country.

Addressing a diverse array of delegations, including representatives from the Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan, various political and social workers, Gillani lauded the efforts rendered by traders in fostering Pakistan's prosperity. He added that traders were the backbone of the country’s economy, whose unwavering dedication had consistently propelled Pakistan towards growth and matchless development.

During the discussions, Chairman Senate assured the business community of his complete support in addressing their concerns, while emphasizing the importance of collaboration for the country's advancement.

The chairman senate stressed that economic prosperity relied heavily on the active participation and cooperation of the business fraternity.

Gilani also reflected on his past endeavours, highlighting significant investments in education and healthcare during his tenure as Prime Minister, particularly in South Punjab.

Gilani reiterated his commitment to regional development and pledged to continue prioritizing the welfare of the people. Among the attendees were notable figures such as Khawaja Suleman Saddique from the Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan, Sheikh Javaid Akhtar President Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan South Punjab, City President Khalid Qureshi, Peer Syed Zahoor Shamsi, Advocate Maulvi Mansoor Alam, Malik Shahzad Anjum, Shakeel Labar, Ahmed Bappy, and numerous other social and political activists.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Prime Minister Business Education Punjab Progress Shakeel Sunday From

Recent Stories

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

2 hours ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

2 hours ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

9 hours ago
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

24 hours ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

1 day ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

1 day ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

1 day ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

1 day ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan