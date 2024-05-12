Chairman Senate Extols Traders’ Crucial Role In Economic Growth, National Development
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Sunday commended the indispensable role of the business community in driving both economic and social progress in the country.
Addressing a diverse array of delegations, including representatives from the Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan, various political and social workers, Gillani lauded the efforts rendered by traders in fostering Pakistan's prosperity. He added that traders were the backbone of the country’s economy, whose unwavering dedication had consistently propelled Pakistan towards growth and matchless development.
During the discussions, Chairman Senate assured the business community of his complete support in addressing their concerns, while emphasizing the importance of collaboration for the country's advancement.
The chairman senate stressed that economic prosperity relied heavily on the active participation and cooperation of the business fraternity.
Gilani also reflected on his past endeavours, highlighting significant investments in education and healthcare during his tenure as Prime Minister, particularly in South Punjab.
Gilani reiterated his commitment to regional development and pledged to continue prioritizing the welfare of the people. Among the attendees were notable figures such as Khawaja Suleman Saddique from the Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan, Sheikh Javaid Akhtar President Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan South Punjab, City President Khalid Qureshi, Peer Syed Zahoor Shamsi, Advocate Maulvi Mansoor Alam, Malik Shahzad Anjum, Shakeel Labar, Ahmed Bappy, and numerous other social and political activists.
