Chairman Sindhi Adabi Board Seeks Approval For Translating Sindhi Literature In Int'l Languages

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Chairman Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman ‘Atif’ has demanded Sindh Government to grant approval for translating Sindhi Literature into international languages and completing development schemes.

Sharing the details of development schemes Makhdoom Saeed said that the Board has demanded several times to fulfill the requirements of the institution but no development has been made in this regard while correspondence including publishing of books and drafts, vehicles, reconstruction of Sindhi Adabi Board bookstall.

He further said that laying down the foundation stone for the establishment of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Library, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Scholar Hostel were already performed while a letter has been sent to Lok Virsa Heritage and Museum Islamabad to allot a corner and carpeting of road Sindhi Adabi Board but no progress had been made.

The Board Chairman also demanded to installation Solar system in the Sindhi Adabi Board so that printing of Magazines and books could be completed within time and delivered to readers.

He said that Sindhi Adabi Board intends to establish a library and a bookshop in every district of Sindh and correspondence has also been made with the Sindh Government.

