Chairperson BISP Discusses Nashonuma Program With Sindh Health Minster

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 09:23 PM

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, Wednesday, emphasized the role of the Benazir Nashonuma Programme in addressing health and nutrition challenges among poor and deserving women and children in Pakistan

The BISP Chairperson, in a meeting with Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho here, had a detailed discussion on the BISP Nashonuma Programme and collaboration of BISP and provincial health departments to further enhance the outreach of the program.

Senator Rubina Khalid highlighted that the program was aimed at improving the nutritional status of pregnant women and children under two years of age. The initiative was designed to prevent stunting, improve weight gain during pregnancy, reduce anemia and micronutrient deficiencies, and raise awareness about maternal and early child health, she added.

Senator Khalid also discussed the program's pilot targeting adolescent girls aged 15 to 19 in Qambar Shahdadkot and the integration of immunization facilities through collaboration with the health department.

Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho commended the efforts of BISP, particularly the Nashonuma Programme, and briefed the Chairperson BISP about initiatives of the Sindh government in the health sector.

The Sindh minister expressed her support for future collaborations between BISP and the People's Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) to further enhance the program's reach and effectiveness.

